Army jawan dies of bullet injury as service weapon goes off accidentally in J-K's Poonch

PTI

Jammu, November 9

An Army jawan died of a bullet injury as his service weapon went off accidentally in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The service rifle of the soldier belonging to the Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit went off accidentally, resulting in a bullet injury to him, in the border belt of Mankote, the officials said.

The injured jawan was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said. The inquest proceedings have been launched.