Army jawan injured in landmine blast along LoC in J-K

Jammu, September 27
An Army jawan was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.
The incident took place in the Nowsehera forward area when Naik Dheeraj Kumar accidentally stepped on the anti-personnel mine during patrolling, they said.
Kumar, the officials said, was airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1
19 police stations in Imphal valley kept out of purview
Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 53 locations across 6 states, including Punjab and Haryana; detain several suspects
Pistols, ammunition, digital devices and incriminating mater...
12-year-old girl found bleeding on street in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, medical examination confirms rape
The girl, found on September 25, probably hails from neighbo...