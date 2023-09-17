Army jawan killed in ‘accidental firing’ in JK’s Bandipora

Srinagar, September 17
An Army jawan was killed and another injured in an “accidental discharge” of a weapon inside a camp in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
“There has been an accidental discharge of weapon resulting in one fatal casualty and one injury to army personnel,” Bandipora police posted on X.
Police said necessary legal action has been initiated and an inquiry started into the incident.
“Accused army personnel has been detained. Necessary legal action has been initiated,” police added.
