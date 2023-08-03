Army jawan who went missing from JK’s Kulgam has been rescued: Police

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 3

An Army soldier who went missing from his native Kulgam district has been rescued, ADGP Kashmir informed in a Twitter post.

#Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint #interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 3, 2023

Javaid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district, went missing on Saturday evening. He was on leave.

Wani’s father told former was supposed to join work on Sunday.

Further details in the case are awaited.

#Kashmir #Kulgam #Social Media #Twitter