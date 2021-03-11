Army JCO cremated with full military honours in Kathua district

PTI

Kathua/Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army, Subedar Ram Singh of 25 Grenadiers, who was trampled to death by an elephant in West Bengal, was cremated with full military honours at his home town in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. pti

Rusted grenade defused

Jammu: An old and rusted grenade was on Tuesday defused by experts of a bomb disposal squad in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

#jammu #kashmir #Kathua #west bengal