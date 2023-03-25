Army kills infiltrator in Kashmir

PTI

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, March 24

An unidentified infiltrator was killed on Friday after an infiltration bid was foiled by Army in north Kashmir.

The attack took place in Jabdi area along the Line of Control (LoC) of Tangdhar in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The security forces challenged the intruders and in the ensuing gunfight, an infiltrator was killed, officials said. An AK assault rifle and some ammunition were recovered from the spot, they said.

Kashmir has witnessed a sharp decline in ceasefire violations along the LoC since February 2021 when India and Pakistan reaffirmed the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the LoC.

Even infiltration of militants from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has dropped to single digits as per Army officials.

On February 16, a militant was killed after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Saidpora forward area of Kupwara.

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan has brought relief to the people living in the battle-worn villages along the LoC.

Lashkar terrorist held in Sopore

Baramulla: The J&K Police, in a joint operation with security forces, on Thursday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Sopore and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. He was identified as Umer Bashir Bhat, a resident of Manz Seer linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. ani

10 packets of narcotics seized in Poonch

Jammu: The Army on Friday seized 10 packets of narcotics from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. Troops launched a search operation along LoC in Doda with the help of sniffer dogs, they said. The search was conducted on the basis of a tip-off.