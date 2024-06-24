Army launches community radio stations in Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, June 23

The Army on Saturday launched two community radio stations in Baramulla district to nurture local talent and empower the society, officials said.

The community radio stations at Baramulla and Uri have been established by Dagger Division and were inaugurated by General Officer Commanding (GOC) Chinar Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Srinagar-based PRO Defence said here.

With their tag lines as ‘Radio Baramulla 89.6 FM - Alfaaz Hamare Ehsas Aapke’ and ‘Radio Uri 90.0 FM ‘Pahadon ki Dhun’, these stations strive to provide a voice to the local communities and serve as vibrant platforms for locals, achievers, government schemes, news and culture, in addition to being a medium for entertainment, he said.

The Chinar Corps Commander felicitated the local children, who have excelled in various fields ranging from martial arts to education, thus encouraging them to strive for excellence.

Both the stations have hired and trained local children as RJs, providing them an opportunity to develop this unique skill, thus giving them a launchpad to further shape their future, the PRO Defence said. The citizens of Baramulla and Uri welcomed the initiative, as these stations give them a fresh medium of entertainment, he said.

