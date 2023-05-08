 Army launches rescue operation after multiple avalanches hit Zoji La area : The Tribune India

Army launches rescue operation after multiple avalanches hit Zoji La area

Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority issues avalanche warning for Baramulla

A rescue operation under way near Zoji La in Jammu and Kashmir on May 8, 2023. Tribune photo



ANI

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir), May 8

Following the occurrence of avalanches at numerous locations along the Zoji La axis, the Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), launched a joint operation to rescue stranded tourists on Monday.

According to an Indian Army statement, a specially trained Avalanche Rescue Team, along with medical teams, was involved in evacuating stranded tourists.

"Rescue teams are equipped with emergency medical kits and all stores required for early rescue, are carrying out the necessary relief work," it read.

The relief work was in progress as NH1 continued to remain closed due to multiple minor avalanches.

Earlier on Sunday, the Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning for Baramulla for the next 24 hours.

"Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 3,000 metres above sea level over Baramulla district in the next 24 hours," read an official statement.

The people living in the area were advised to take precautions.

"People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders," it read.

