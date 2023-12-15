Army men, locals remove litter from Indus banks

Jammu, December 14
A ‘Clean Indus, Green Indus’ initiative was undertaken by the Army in which 250 soldiers and 100 members of local community carried out cleaning of Indus River banks in Leh.
The cleaning was carried out over a 3-km stretch of the river banks. Discarded plastic, polythene bags and bottles were removed, resulting in the collection of three truckloads of garbage.
The campaign was aimed to raise awareness among the community, tourists and school children about the importance of keeping the water bodies clean.
“Army’s initiative was well received and appreciated by all present, with the slogan ‘Jawan Aur Awam Hasil Hai Muqam’ (Soldier and citizen, together we achieve success) resonating throughout the event,” an official spokesperson said.
