Army motorbike display team dazzles Uri

Srinagar, June 19
The motorcycle display team of the Indian Army delivered a scintillating performance of their skills at Kalapahar Ground in Uri on Tuesday.
The event was part of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Samaroh’ being celebrated nationwide this year and was dedicated to Kargil war heroes. “The event also coincided with the 52nd Raising Day of Kalapahar Brigade of the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps. The event was attended by senior military commanders and dignitaries of the civil administration,” the Army said.
