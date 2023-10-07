Army officer who injured 3 faces Court of Inquiry

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 6

A Major, who allegedly injured three officers at a Rashtriya Rifles unit near the Line of Control in a camp in J&K’s Rajouri district, faces a Court of Inquiry. Apprehended last evening, he had fired bullets with one hitting an officer in his neck, triggering tension in the Neeli post in Thanamandi area of the district. So far, the injury is not fatal.

Panic attack after death of relative? According to information, the “erring” officer appeared to be under panic attack owing to some domestic issues following the death of a close relative.

The injured were taken to Thanamandi from where three were airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur.

The Major also triggered a blast using a grenade which resulted in injuries to the commanding officer of the unit and one more officer. Sources said the Major was facing some issues on the domestic front following the death of a close relative.

According to information gathered through various sources, the Major, who has been identified as ‘Prince’, created a hue and cry about a possible terror attack, prompting his commanding officer to rush his second-in-command from Thanamandi, located 18 km from the Neeli post.

Attempts were made to pacify the officer who seemed to be under some panic attack. The erring officer had ensured that all weapons in the post were deposited in the armoury.

As soon as attempts were made to pacify him, he is alleged to have started indiscriminate firing and lobbing grenades leading to injuries of two middle-rung personnel and the unit's second-in-command. This prompted the commanding officer of the unit, along with the regimental medical officer, to rush to the scene. They too were injured. They are believed to have received splinter injuries.

The officer has been detained and is being questioned, officials said. The tense situation at the camp had lasted nearly eight hours before the officer was overpowered inside the armoury late in the evening on Thursday.

Official sources said there was a firing practice going on at the camp for the past several days and the accused officer started firing on his colleagues and subordinates without any provocation on Thursday afternoon. The injured were taken to Thanamandi, from where the three were airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur. (With PTI inputs)

#Rajouri