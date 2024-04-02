Army opens fire at Pak UAV in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 1

In yet another incident of a Pakistani quadcopter crossing over to this side of the Line of Control (LoC), Army soldiers opened fire on the flying object in the Rajouri sector. A suspicious movement of some persons was also reported from another area of the district.

An Army official said after the movement of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was noticed near the LoC in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri, security forces opened fire.

While the drone movement was detected in a forward area in Sunderbani, the suspicious movement of some persons, believed to be terrorists, was noticed in Keri during the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday, prompting the soldiers to open fire.

The official added that the troops fired at least four rounds to shoot down the quadcopter soon after it entered Indian territory, but it returned to the other side of the LoC in the face of firing.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Pakistan #Rajouri