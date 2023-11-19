Army pays tribute to heroes of Rezang La on 61st anniversary

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 18

The Army commemorated the 61st anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La on Saturday, paying tribute to the enduring valor displayed by C Company of 13 Kumaon during the 1962 war against China.

Led by Maj Shaitan Singh, this historic last stand at Rezang La in Eastern Ladakh stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Indian soldiers.

Deployed at Magar Hill and Rezang La in Chushul Sector as part of the 114 Infantry Brigade, 13 Kumaon faced fierce combat in November 1962. In the early hours of November 18, the soldiers of C Company, vastly outnumbered, repelled relentless waves of Chinese attacks. Maj Shaitan Singh and his 113 bravehearts, despite heavy artillery shelling and fierce assaults, delivered resounding blows to the adversary.

For their exemplary courage, the soldiers of 13 Kumaon were decorated with one Param Vir Chakra, eight Veer Chakras, four Sena Medals, and one Mention-in-Despatches. These names echo through history, serving as a poignant reminder of the sacrifice made by these brave men on November 18, 1962.

On the 61st anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La, Maj Gen MS Mokha, Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps, along with distinguished guests, paid heartfelt tributes to the 114 Bravehearts of the Chushul Brigade at the Rezang La Memorial.

