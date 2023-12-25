Army pays tributes to Poonch bravehearts

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 24

A wreath-laying ceremony for the four soldiers of the Army who were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Dera-ki-Gali of Poonch district was held on Sunday in which family members of the deceased took part.

Top Army commanders and senior officials of the police and administration also took part in the ceremony before the bodies were dispatched to their hometowns. The ceremony took place at Rajouri.

The Army also announced the names of the soldiers who laid their lives. The soldiers who died include Naik Birender Singh from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, Rifleman Gautam Kumar from Pauri Gharwal in Uttarakhand, Naik Karan Kumar from Kanpur in UP and Rifleman Chandan Kumar from Nawada in Bihar.

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) also laid wreath and interacted with the family members of the soldiers.

General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri Amritpal Singh and other officers also paid floral tributes. The mortal remains were late dispatched to their hometowns. The soldiers of 48 Rashtriya Rifles were killed in an ambush by terrorists at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bafliaz in Poonch.

Meanwhile, the search operation continued even after fourth day of the incident in the forest areas of Rajouri and Poonch. Despite unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), dog squads and security forces personnel, there is no sign of ultras in the area. Sources informed that the security forces may change their strategy to locate the terrorists.

The mobile internet remained suspended even on Sunday to stop rumour mongering in wake of alleged custodial death of three civilians of the area who were picked up by Army for questioning.

