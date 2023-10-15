 Army personnel injured in landmine explosion in J-K : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Army personnel injured in landmine explosion in J-K

Army personnel injured in landmine explosion in J-K

Rifleman Gurucharan Singh was on patrol duty when he accidentally stepped over the landmine in Nowshera sector, say officials

Army personnel injured in landmine explosion in J-K

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, October 15

An army personnel was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a police official said.

Rifleman Gurucharan Singh was on patrol duty when he accidentally stepped over the landmine in forward Kalsian village in Nowshera sector, the official said.

He was shifted to a nearby military hospital and after first aid he was airlifted to Command Hospital Udhampur for specialised treatment, the official said.

As part of the counter-infiltration strategy, the army is using landmines to plug the possible infiltration routes to stop armed terrorists from entering into this side and sometimes the explosive devices get dislocated due to rains causing the accidental blasts.

