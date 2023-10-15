Army personnel injured in landmine explosion in J-K

Rajouri/Jammu, October 15
An army personnel was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a police official said.
Rifleman Gurucharan Singh was on patrol duty when he accidentally stepped over the landmine in forward Kalsian village in Nowshera sector, the official said.
He was shifted to a nearby military hospital and after first aid he was airlifted to Command Hospital Udhampur for specialised treatment, the official said.
As part of the counter-infiltration strategy, the army is using landmines to plug the possible infiltration routes to stop armed terrorists from entering into this side and sometimes the explosive devices get dislocated due to rains causing the accidental blasts.
