 Army, police officers discuss strategy to counter terrorism : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Army, police officers discuss strategy to counter terrorism

Army, police officers discuss strategy to counter terrorism

Army, police officers discuss strategy to counter terrorism

DGP RR Swain with Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and other officers before their meeting in Udhampur.



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 20

In the backdrop of increased terror activities in J&K, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi of the Northern Command and DGP RR Swain held discussions regarding coordination and synergy between the two forces on Monday. The Army and the police have in the recent past conducted well-coordinated operations in which many terrorists have been killed, especially in areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

The elite wing of the police — Special Operations Group (SOG) — has been at the forefront along with soldiers to fight trained terrorists in the jungles of the UT. “Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi interacted with DGP RR Swain to discuss about enhanced coordination between the forces, plans for zero tolerance on terror and the security and administrative arrangements in the wake of winters,” an Army official based in the Northern Command said.

With the onset of winters, high mountain passes are witnessing snow cover, leaving only a few areas along the LoC in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions with the possibility of infiltration. The police have in the recent times shared credible intelligence with the Army about the presence of terrorists at specific locations. An operation in Budhal of Rajouri on Friday was launched by both forces after the police received specific information.

It has been learnt that the top officers also discussed need of intelligence sharing between the two forces to act against the terrorists in time. There has been a trend wherein terrorists try to infiltrate into the Indian side before the onset of winter season. As the Army and the police in different operations have been able to eliminate many terrorists and seize their weapons, the terror organisations in Pakistan are desperate to send in more terrorists to J&K. Most of the terrorists behind the killings of minorities in Valley were eliminated in anti-insurgency operations. On the other hand, the Army, the police and the CRPF are holding search operations in forest areas of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi after receiving multiple intelligence inputs regarding suspicious movement in these districts.

The police and other security agencies are on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir, especially along the Line of Control, to thwart any infiltration attempt by terrorists before heavy snowfall blocks the possible infiltration routes, officials said. Anti-terrorist operations have also been intensified in the villages close to the forests and borders as part of area domination exercise, they said.

#Jammu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Viral video: Alcohol, meat 'served' at 'dance party' at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara complex; Sikh leaders demand dissolution of PMU headed by Muslims

2
Trending

Raymond chief Gautam Singhania may share wealth of over Rs 11,000 crore post separation: Report

3
Diaspora

Sixth body recovered in London house fire that killed 5 Indian-origin people

4
Entertainment

Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar gets married, Harbhajan Mann adds glamour with performance

5
India

IAF scrambles Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport

6
Trending

Harbhajan Singh faces online bashing for 'cricket ki kitni samajh hogi' remark about Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during commentary

7
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's mysterious message sparks buzz as India faces World Cup heartbreak: 'Kuch bhi toh...'

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin man dies in car accident in US

9
Punjab

Pakistan's Kartarpur management says no alcohol served or dance party at Gurdwara reception held for stakeholders

10
World Cup 2023

'Heartbreaking moment for every fan': Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after team India's loss in World Cup final

Don't Miss

View All
After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Top News

Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site

New drilling machines on way to Silkyara tunnel | Vertical p...

2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties

2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties

Indo-Pacific, West Asia figure in talks

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

2-day winter sessionof Punjab Vidhan Sabha from November 28

2-day winter session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha from November 28

Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal

Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal

Released on bail later


Cities

View All

Fiery rightist Milei elected Prez of Argentina , vows ‘drastic’ changes

Fiery rightist Milei elected Prez of Argentina , vows ‘drastic’ changes

Houthis hijack India-bound vessel, take 25 hostage

Police bust Rs 14L hawala racket, probe drug smuggling module

Protests over penalising of farmers on pretext of crop residue burning

district, Gurdaspur PCCTU members extend support to protesting Batala college teachers

Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

PGI incident raises security concerns

Gold worth Rs 1.8 crore seized at SBSI Airport

CBI nabs Verka official taking Rs 30K in bribe

6 pupils, 2 teachers hurt in Morni mishap

Delhi air quality worsens after easing of restrictions

Delhi air quality worsens after easing of restrictions

‘Absurd content on Kejri’: AAP moves EC against BJP over social media posts

Delhi excise policy case: SC notice to Centre, ED on MP’s plea

L-G clears enrolment of 10K home guards

Delhi extends friendship agreement with Japan’s Fukuoka for three years

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

Seechewal to distribute 25,000 saplings in ‘green nagar kirtans’

AAP taking credit for schemes of Central govt: Minister Som Parkash

Armed Forces Flag Day: Cycle rally receives rousing welcome at War Memorial in city

JCT mgmt, PSPCL fail to break deadlock over payment of power bill

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Poor law & order will propel flight of industry, says Sukhbir

Dengue stings 12 more in district

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

Police hold seminar on drugs awareness at TIET

Patiala Foundation commemorates Day of Remembrance

Event held at Police DAV Public