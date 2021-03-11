Army, police review Jammu security

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 19

Amid heightened threat from Pakistan-backed terrorists trying to disturb peace in Jammu, a high-level meeting of the Army and the police was held at the White Night Corps in Nagrota today. The meeting was attended by senior police and Army officers in which the prevailing security situation in the region and providing foolproof security to Amarnath pilgrims was discussed. The pilgrimage is scheduled to start on June 30.

Lt Col Devender Anand, Army PRO, said the security review meeting, chaired by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps, was attended by Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh and senior officials of various intelligence agencies in the region.

The meeting comes a day after Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi of the Northern Command, accompanied by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, visited the areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation in the region.