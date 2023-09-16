Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, September 15

Security forces and intelligence agencies are preparing themselves for more encounters with terrorists and to foil intrusion attempts from across Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch as reports about the presence of militants on the other side of the border have been received.

This year has remained a volatile one especially in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts of Jammu division which were once hotbed of terrorism in 1990s. Senior Army and police officials have time and again said that Pakistan had been making desperate attempts to revive armed insurgency in the region.

While Rajouri and Poonch are located along the LoC, Reasi is an adjoining district with tough topography which makes it difficult for security forces to track terrorists once they infiltrate. Narla in Rajouri where an encounter took place recently is also located close to Reasi. Two terrorist and one soldier were killed in that encounter.

Now, the police and the Army are set to increase their deployment. Rajouri-based Commander of 14 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brig Soumeet Patnaik, said both the agencies were jointly conducting operations against terrorists which were very successful.

Major terror incidents this year September 12:2 ultras and 1 jawan killed in Narla, Rajouri. September 6:Two militants killed near LoC in Mandi, Poonch August 21: Two infiltrators shot in Balakote, Poonch July 18: Four terrorists killed in Surankote encounter May 5: Five soldiers martyred in Kandi of Rajouri April 20: Five security personnel killed in an ambush in Poonch January 1: Seven civilians killed in Dhangri of Rajouri district

Sources in the Army Intelligence informed that the number columns of Army, police and CRPF were likely to be further increased close to the LoC as well as in village areas so that no militant is able to infiltrate and target civilians.

“Most of the recent operations were conducted because of timely information by civilians in different districts. Technology will be used and the flow of information will be increased so that action can be taken instantly after locals spot terrorists,” said the sources. Intelligence agencies are also on toes as most of the terrorists infiltrating into India have stopped using mobile or satellite phones. The terrorists behind the Dhangri attack in Rajouri in which seven civilians were killed used mobile applications to talk to their handlers on mobile phones of locals whom they threatened. Terrorists were taking the help of local overground workers (OGWs) to understand the terrain and routes in the region.

“After the successful elimination of many terrorists in recent times in Rajouri and Poonch, now infiltrators are bringing their own food, medicines and other essential items. They are not even contacting the OGWs. They are being spotted by local villagers who have to travel through forest areas,” said intelligence sources.

Terror module unearthed; 2 militant associates held

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror module has been unearthed in Baramulla district with the arrest of two militant associates and recovery of arms and ammunition from them, the police said on Friday. The two were arrested in the Uri area of Baramulla, they said.

