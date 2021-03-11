Army rescues 10 stranded on Mughal road

Jammu, May 28
Braving inclement weather, Army and police personnel rescued at least 10 civilians who were stuck on the Old Mughal road following a landslide in Poonch, security men said today.
People contacted the police on phone at around 11 pm on Friday. The Surankote DSP informed the Army regarding the incident following which a team, accompanied by cops, reached the site and found six vehicles stranded, said Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, spokesperson of the Army based in Jammu.
After reassuring them, the rescue team immediately began clearing the road and subsequently 10 persons, including a woman and a child, were rescued and brought to the Army’s Poshana post where they were served refreshment with heating arrangements.
