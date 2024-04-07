Army rescues 80 people stranded amid snow at Chang La pass in Ladakh

Leh, April 7
At least 80 persons, including women and children, were rescued after they were left stranded amid snowfall at the 17,688-foot-high Chang La pass between Leh and Shyok river valley in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Army said on Sunday.
The midnight operation was carried out by the soldiers of the Trishul Division, Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army.
“Soldiers of Trishul Division responded immediately to an emergent situation at icy heights of Chang La to clear a traffic block, working relentlessly for two hours in the night, and brought relief to almost 80 persons including ladies & children stuck amidst the snowfall,” the corps wrote on its official social media handle ‘X’.
It also shared a few pictures and a video of the rescue operation.
