Army sets up ‘Youth Empowerment Centre’

Jammu, November 29
The Army on Tuesday facilitated the establishment of a ‘Youth Empowerment Centre’ in Jammu.
The twin objective is to conduct skill development courses and de-addiction drives for the youth.
The centre at Gangyal on the outskirts of the city has been set up in coordination with the civil administration.
