Army teams douse forest fire in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 3

Teams of Army were rushed to douse a massive fire which broke out in Suigarh forest area in Doda district of Jammu division. Fire broke out in forest adjacent to NH-244 near Suigarh forest (Puldoda) within the range of one km. “Two QRTs were rushed to the spot for carrying out firefighting. The fire was completely doused by the teams and no loss of life was reported,” said an official. The operation was carried out in coordination with civil authorities.

