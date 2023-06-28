Army verifying claim of forced slogans in a Pulwama mosque

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

The Army is verifying allegations against a Major posted in Kashmir that troops had forced worshippers in a Pulwama mosque to chant Jai Shree Ram, said sources. NC chief Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have demanded a probe.

Mehbooba Mufti had tweeted that she was shocked to hear about it. She asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a probe. Omar had in his tweet tagged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking an investigation.