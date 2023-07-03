Army Vice-Chief interacts with troops in Ladakh

PTI

Leh, July 2

Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), visited different forward areas in the Union Territory of Ladakh and interacted with troops deployed at the inhospitable terrain, the Army said on Sunday. Lt Gen Kumar was also briefed on the operational and logistics aspects at Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, informed the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Army.

Lt Gen Kumar commended the soldiers for their steadfastness and professionalism, the ADGPI said, adding that he was briefed on the operational and logistics aspects at the headquarters of the Fire and Fury Corps.

The VCOAS had on Saturday visited the forward areas of Kargil and Fukche and applauded the troops for their high morale and professionalism during his interaction with them. He also laid a wreath at Kargil and Rezang La War Memorial and paid homage to the bravehearts, the ADGPI added.