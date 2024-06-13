Army’s bike expedition to Kargil

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

Indian Army today commenced a pan-India motorcycle expedition to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Indian victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict in 1999.

Three teams of eight motorcyclists each have embarked on this historic journey from Dinjan in the East, Dwarka in the West, and Dhanushkodi in the South. The expedition will culminate at Gun Hill in Drass.

