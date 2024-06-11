Arrangements for Sindhu Darshan Yatra reviewed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 10

The Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal, chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming 28th Sindhu Darshan Yatra, at the Civil Secretariat in Leh.

Deliberations and discussions were held on key aspects including setting up of the venue, stage, transportation, medical facilities, traffic management, power facilities, safe drinking water facilities, hygiene and sanitation facilities, security measures, and seating arrangements to ensure a safe and enriching experience for all attendees. Special attention was given to maintaining the environmental sanctity of the region, with directives issued for waste management and sustainable practices.

Kotwal emphasised the significance of the Sindhu Darshan Yatra, which attracts hundreds of pilgrims and tourists annually, contributing significantly to Ladakh’s cultural and economic landscape. He instructed the concerned departments to ensure seamless coordination and thorough planning for the event.

The Adviser urged the officials to work thoroughly to uphold the traditions and values associated with the Yatra. He expressed confidence in the collective efforts of the administration and the local community in making the Sindhu Darshan Yatra a grand success. The meeting ended with a resolve to work tirelessly toward the smooth execution of the event.

