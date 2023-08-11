Arrested Af intruder Al-Badr man: Police

Mendhar/Jammu, August 10

An Afghan national, who was arrested near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, has been booked under the UAPA for his alleged links with Pakistan-based terrorists, a police official said on Thursday.

Abdul Wahid with a disability in his left leg was taken into custody by the Army from Dabi-Basuni village of Balakote sector while he was trying to sneak into this side from across the border on Monday. He was handed over to the police for further legal action the next day.

The official said an FIR under various sections of the UAPA and the Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance was registered. His questioning revealed that he had been associated with terror group Al-Badr and had come to this side for a recce of the area without generating any suspicion due to his disability.

Meanwhile, a local court on Thursday granted the police 10-day remand of Wahid for interrogation. — PTI

Sent for recce

Since Abdul Wahid has a disability in his left leg, his terror handlers thought Indian security men won’t suspect him even if he is caught.

Al-Badr had tasked him with conducting a recce after intruding in Poonch.

#Jammu #Pakistan #Poonch