Article 370 hearing: Mehbooba says she is hopeful Constitution will be upheld and not subverted

PTI

Srinagar, August 4

With the Supreme Court hearing a batch of pleas challenging the revocation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday expressed hope that the country’s Constitution would be upheld and not be subverted to fulfil the ruling party’s agenda.

“Heartening to see Mr Kapil Sibal’s strong defence of Article 370 which is inexorably tied to J&K’s aspirations & future. PDP is looking forward to arguments put forward by our legal team led by Ms. Nitya Ramakrishnan. We are hopeful that the Constitution of this country will be upheld & not subverted to fulfil the ruling party’s agenda,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X.

The Supreme Court began day-to-day hearings on the petitions on Wednesday.

Sibal, appearing for National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone, argued the case for the first two days.

The matter will be taken up again on August 8.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into Union territories—Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh.

