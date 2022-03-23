Article 370 shielded ultras: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

Discussion on two appropriation Bills in the Rajya Sabha related to J&K Budget turned out be a debate on the merit and demerits of the abrogation of the special status of J&K on Tuesday. Congress’ MP from Madhya Pradesh, Vivek Tankha, said the Budget ought to have been discussed in the Kashmir Assembly.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Article 370 of the Constitution was the root cause of all the problems in J&K and development is taking place since abrogation. He also said the special status was a protective shield for militants. Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that 1.13 lakh tourists visited Kashmir so far in this month alone which was a record. He added that 96% of the Kashmiris had been fully vaccinated.