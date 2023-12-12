Article 370 verdict: BJP welcomes decision, Congress demands early poll

PTI

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 11

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court decision on Article 370 abrogation, the Congress maintained a calculated distance from showing its disappointment on the decision but demanded early restoration of statehood and Assembly elections in J&K.

Congress’ UT chief Vikar Rasool Wani said the party is committed to seek immediate restoration of statehood and will continue struggle for the rights of people of J&K, who are unhappy over loosing their land and job rights. “It stands vindicated by SC declaring the action of not holding of J&K elections as unconstitutional and undemocratic, directing early elections,” he said. Wani said after INDI alliance forms the government at Centre after Lok Sabha polls next year, “Congress will ensure right of locals over land and jobs”.

Meanwhile, J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina welcomed the verdict, stating that they honour and respect it in letter and spirit. He reiterated the Centre’s commitment to holding assembly elections and restoring statehood to J-K.

Raina said Article 370 was the reason behind discrimination against multiple communities. “Tribals, including Gujjar and Bakerwal, did not get their basic rights for 70 years. OBC communities were discriminated against by Kashmir-centric parties and Pakistani refugees were not given even voting rights in state Assembly before abrogation of Article 370,” said Raina.

The SOS International, an organisation representing the displaced population of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), welcomed the verdict, saying “there was nothing left in the act” over the years.

Deepak Kapoor, who heads the PoJK Visthapit Sewa Samiti, welcomed the verdict and said the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 facilitated domicile certificates to 27,000 people settled in other parts of the country.

Vikramaditya Singh, grandson of last Maharaja of J&K, Hari Singh, in a statement said, “I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court upholding the constitutional validity of abrogation of Article 370 in J&K. It reflects the culmination of the ongoing process of integration over 70 years. Soon we can expect statehood of J&K to be restored and elections held.”

Interestingly, Shiv Sena (UBT), which is part of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) welcomed the decision. However, its UT chief Manish Sahni said party will continue the struggle for the local people.

The verdict also brought relief to West Pakistan refugees, Gorkhas and Valmikis. Community members expressed gratitude to the central government, emphasising the finality of the decision endorsed by the SC. “We are very happy today. Fears in our hearts and minds over its restoration have been permanently removed with the SC verdict,” Valmiki Samaj leader Garu Bhatti said.

