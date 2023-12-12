Article 370 verdict: Coincides with BJP’s 1991 Ekta Yatra

The BJP on Monday not only celebrated the verdict on Article 370, but also the judgment date. It was on December 11 in 1991 that the Ekta Yatra, led by Murli Manohar Joshi and organised by Narendra Modi, commenced its journey from Kanyakumari. The Tricolour was hoisted at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on January 26, 1992. “The Ekta Yatra conveyed a strong message to the Indians that India would stand firm and united against terrorism,” BJP leaders said.

Disappointed, says National Conference

Voicing his disappointment, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah expressed his preparedness for a prolonged battle for restoration of Article 370, affirming that the National Conference would persist in its struggle for the same cause. “In this moment of collective despair, we apologise to the people who wanted us to succeed in this fight,” Omar said. “Congratulate the J&K people for their patience. They did not let the situation and environment deteriorate,” he posted on social media.

PDP suspends political activities for a week

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced suspension of its political activities for a week in the wake of the Supreme Court's judgment on Article 370. The party's decision aims to demonstrate solidarity with the people of J&K, according to a statement from the PDP. Mehbooba had plans to address various workers’ conventions as part of an ongoing public outreach programme with several conventions and political activities scheduled in the coming days.

Gupkar alliance member welcomes judgment

Shiv Sena (UBT), which has been a part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), has welcomed the SC's decision. Its UT chief Manish Sahni said the party would continue the struggle for the local people. The verdict also brought relief to West Pakistan refugees, Gorkhas and Valmikis. “Fears regarding restoration of Article 370 have been permanently removed with the SC verdict. We thank the SC for that,” Valmiki Samaj leader Garu Bhatti said.

