As BJP takes out Tiranga rallies, Opposition highlights J&K govt's failures

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 14

With the BJP busy in holding Tricolour rallies under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign across J&K, Opposition parties organised rallies to highlight “failures” of the government. The Congress held a rally themed ‘Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatra Rally’ and urged the residents to stand against “anti-people policies” of the government. J&K Congress’ working president Raman Bhalla and former minister Yogesh Sawhney among others led five-day march that started on August 9 from Bhor Camp to Shaheedi Chowk.

“The rally was meant to condemn the failures of the BJP government that have pushed the country into a miserable state. Inflation has affected the common man as essential commodities are becoming costlier day by day. The fuel prices are also skyrocketing, affecting not only households but small and medium businesses as well,” the party stated.

AAP held a rally in Vijaypur area of Samba where party leaders accused the BJP of indulging in self-praise without showing anything tangible on the ground.

Senior AAP leader and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said, “The government promised a change in J&K with the abrogation of Article 370 but it has failed to curb even the gradual deterioration in the general services. The people are losing faith in the BJP regime. There are tensions in various parts of the erstwhile state after its reorganisation into two UTs in view of the Centre’s failure to allay the apprehensions of the people of various regions.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, at a rally in Talab Tillo area of Jammu, said the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign aimed at evoking a feeling of patriotism by exhorting people across the country to hoist the Tricolour between August 13 and 15.