As Ganjoo case reopens, KPs seek justice for others as well

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 9

Days after the State Investigation Agency (SIA) started a fresh probe into the killing of retired judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo, allegedly by JKLF terrorists in 1989, Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) have demanded speedy investigation into all such killings during the early 1990s.

Prominent Pandit killings in 1990s February 13, 1990: Lassa Kaul, Doordarshan director. March 18, 1990: RN Handoo, Governor’s personal assistant. March 20, 1990: AK Raina, deputy director, Food & Supplies. April 10, 1990: HL Khera, GM of Hindustan Machine Tools. September 14, 1989: Tika Lal Taploo, activist and advocate. December 27, 1989: Prem Nath Bhatt, advocate and activist. January 15, 1990: ML Bhan, government employee. 219 Kashmiri Panditss are said to have been killed by terrorists.

Many Pandit government officials and others were killed by terrorists when armed insurgency was unleashed in Kashmir by Pakistan, which resulted in the migration of the minority community.

Ganjoo had sentenced JKLF terrorist Maqbool Bhat to death for murdering Inspector Amar Chand in 1966. Maqbool was hanged in 1984.

Satish Mahaldar, chairman, J&K Peace Forum, said killing of Pandits in the Valley in late 1989 and early 1990s was a black spot on the democracy. “The families who have lost their loved ones are still waiting for justice. The SIA’s decision has come as a ray of hope,” said the KP activist.

The SIA had on Monday appealed to persons familiar with facts or circumstances of Ganjoo’s murder case to come forward and share any account of events which has direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the instant case.

In 2010, the then revenue minister Raman Bhalla had informed the J&K Assembly that 219 KPs were killed during the insurgency. Official figures by the Union Ministry of Home released in 2013 also stated the same. However, organisations of the displaced community claimed that the number was much higher as many incidents were never reported.

Another KP activist, Ranjan Jotshi, said there were cases wherein entire families were eliminated by terrorists. “There was no member left who could report the matter to the police. Now, people should provide details of such incidents,” he said.

Rubon Saproo, president, All Migrant Displaced Employees Association, Kashmir, said, “We hope justice will be delivered not only to the family of Neelkanth Ganjoo but to every victim of terrorism.”

