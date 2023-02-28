As killings continue, Kashmiri Pandits reiterate demand for relocation to Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 27

A day after a Kashmiri Pandit, Sanjay Sharma, was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama, several Pandit employees, who had fled the Valley last year demanding relocation to Jammu, staged a protest here.

The demonstration was held at the office of Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Jammu, where the employees demanded that they be relocated to Jammu in the wake of continuous targeted killings of members of minority community.

These employees had fled to Jammu from Kashmir in May and June last year after a spate of targeted killings of Hindus in Kashmir.

Rubon Saproo, an employee leader, said that a dialogue should start between the Kashmiri Pandit employees and the government. “The government is trying to push the employees to return to the Valley but Pulwama-like incidents are a grim reminder that the situation is not normal in Kashmir. We cannot return there to our jobs,” said Saproo.

Nearly 5,000 Kashmiri Pandit youths were provided jobs in Kashmir under a special employment package over a decade ago. The government had initiated a rehabilitation policy for return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley.

However, after the targeted killings, these employees returned to Jammu and have since been protesting for their relocation. The government had recently stated that salaries of employees who resume their duties in Kashmir would be released.

Sandeep Kaul, another protester, said that there was always an apprehension that something (Sanjay Sharma’s killing) like this would happen again. “Many employees have resumed duty but are now fearful as the government and police have failed to protect the minorities in Kashmir,” he said.