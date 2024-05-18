 As Shah leaves Kashmir, Mehbooba tells him to refrain from interfering in electoral process : The Tribune India

  J & K
  As Shah leaves Kashmir, Mehbooba tells him to refrain from interfering in electoral process

As Shah leaves Kashmir, Mehbooba tells him to refrain from interfering in electoral process

As Shah leaves Kashmir, Mehbooba tells him to refrain from interfering in electoral process

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses a gathering in north Kashmir.



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 17

As Home Minister Amit Shah left the Valley after an overnight visit on Friday morning, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asked “the Centre and the Home Minister to refrain from interfering in the ongoing electoral process in J&K.” She said it was important to allow elections to proceed freely and fairly in the Union Territory, as they do in other parts of the country.

She added that the Centre and the Home Minister should ensure that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir are conducted with the same fairness and integrity as in other regions of India. She said there was a need to avoid pre-poll rigging and to avoid intimidating the electorate and officers involved in election process.

Minister intimidated Pahari officers

Shah called a meeting of Pahari officers and told them that if they didn’t support the Peoples Conference in Baramulla and Apni Party in Anantnag, the outcome would be troublesome. —Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Chief

“Today, the situation is that the proxy parties of the BJP, which are coercing people, threatening people, and spending huge sums of money, are misinforming the Home Minister,” she said, alleging that Home Minister, during his Kashmir visit, called a meeting of Pahari officers who were told that if they did not support the Peoples Conference in Baramulla and the Apni Party in Anantnag-Rajouri, the outcome would be “troublesome”.

“I appeal to the Centre, including the Home Minister, please do not meddle in the elections of Jammu and Kashmir. Do not engage in pre-poll rigging, stop frightening officers,” the PDP chief said.

During a series of roadshows in north Kashmir’s Watrgam, Rafiabad, Kralgund, Poshpora, Trehgam, Kawari, Awoora and other areas, Mehbooba said the PDP was receiving substantial support among the electorate. “The PDP continues to hold a significant place in the hearts of the people despite attempts to weaken the party by poaching over 40 senior leaders,” she said.

