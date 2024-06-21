Assembly elections, restoration of statehood soon: Modi in Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s insaaniyat (humanism), jamhuriyat (democracy) and Kashmiriyat (Kashmir’s age-old legacy of amity) today in Srinagar, stating that Jammu and Kashmir would soon have Assembly elections and that the region would regain its status as a state.

“The people of J&K elect their representatives at the local level; through them, you find ways to solve problems. What can be better than this?” the Prime Minister said while speaking at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here.

“Therefore, now the preparations for Assembly elections have also started. The time is not far when you will elect the new government of Jammu and Kashmir with your votes. That day will also come soon when Jammu and Kashmir will once again make its future better as a state,” Modi said.

Referring to the recent terror incidents, the PM said the government had taken these incidents seriously and the Home Minister and J&K administration had reviewed the situation. “I assure the people of J&K that the enemies of J&K will be taught a lesson. We will leave no stone unturned to punish them,” he said.

Speaking at the “Empowering youth, transforming J&K” programme, Modi highlighted the efforts to bridge divides, both emotional and geographical, stating, “Duriyan dil ki ho ya Delhi ki (whether the distances are from the heart or from Delhi), we are trying our best to erase them.”

Recalling former PM Vajpayee’s vision of insaaniyat, jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat, Modi said he was seeing the former’s dream being realised in today’s Kashmir. “In the Lok Sabha election, you have made democracy win, breaking voter turnout records of the past 30 to 40 years. It shows that the youth here have complete faith in democracy,” he added.

He attributed this change in J&K to his government’s efforts over the past 10 years. He said for the first time, Indian Constitution was fully implemented in the region.

“In true sense, the Constitution of India has been implemented in J&K, while the wall of Article 370 has been broken down,” he added.

PM Modi arrived in Srinagar on Thursday to participate in the International Yoga Day on Friday. Shortly after landing in Srinagar, the PM participated in “Empowering youth, transforming J&K” event at SKICC along the shores of the Dal Lake.

The PM expressed his excitement for two reasons: inaugurating development projects in J&K and meeting his Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the first time since the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, the Prime Minister wrote on X, “Leaving for Srinagar, where I will be taking part in two programmes. Later this evening, I will be at the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ programme, which focuses on youth-led development. Key projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore will be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover infrastructure, water supply, education and more. Tomorrow morning, I will take part in the Yoga Day programme in Srinagar.”

Hails voter turnout in Lok Sabha poll

Recalling former PM Vajpayee’s vision of insaaniyat, jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat, Modi said he was seeing the former’s dream being realised in today’s Kashmir

“In the Lok Sabha election, you have made democracy win, breaking voter turnout records of the past 30 to 40 years. It shows that the youth here have complete faith in democracy,” he said

Will punish terrorists I assure the people of J&K that the enemies of J&K will be taught a lesson. We will leave no stone unturned to punish them. — Narendra Modi, PM

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Jammu #Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Srinagar