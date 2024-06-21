 Assembly elections, restoration of statehood soon: Modi in Srinagar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Assembly elections, restoration of statehood soon: Modi in Srinagar

Assembly elections, restoration of statehood soon: Modi in Srinagar

Assembly elections, restoration of statehood soon: Modi in Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted upon his arrival in Srinagar on Thursday. ANI



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s insaaniyat (humanism), jamhuriyat (democracy) and Kashmiriyat (Kashmir’s age-old legacy of amity) today in Srinagar, stating that Jammu and Kashmir would soon have Assembly elections and that the region would regain its status as a state.

“The people of J&K elect their representatives at the local level; through them, you find ways to solve problems. What can be better than this?” the Prime Minister said while speaking at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here.

“Therefore, now the preparations for Assembly elections have also started. The time is not far when you will elect the new government of Jammu and Kashmir with your votes. That day will also come soon when Jammu and Kashmir will once again make its future better as a state,” Modi said.

Referring to the recent terror incidents, the PM said the government had taken these incidents seriously and the Home Minister and J&K administration had reviewed the situation. “I assure the people of J&K that the enemies of J&K will be taught a lesson. We will leave no stone unturned to punish them,” he said.

Speaking at the “Empowering youth, transforming J&K” programme, Modi highlighted the efforts to bridge divides, both emotional and geographical, stating, “Duriyan dil ki ho ya Delhi ki (whether the distances are from the heart or from Delhi), we are trying our best to erase them.”

Recalling former PM Vajpayee’s vision of insaaniyat, jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat, Modi said he was seeing the former’s dream being realised in today’s Kashmir. “In the Lok Sabha election, you have made democracy win, breaking voter turnout records of the past 30 to 40 years. It shows that the youth here have complete faith in democracy,” he added.

He attributed this change in J&K to his government’s efforts over the past 10 years. He said for the first time, Indian Constitution was fully implemented in the region.

“In true sense, the Constitution of India has been implemented in J&K, while the wall of Article 370 has been broken down,” he added.

PM Modi arrived in Srinagar on Thursday to participate in the International Yoga Day on Friday. Shortly after landing in Srinagar, the PM participated in “Empowering youth, transforming J&K” event at SKICC along the shores of the Dal Lake.

The PM expressed his excitement for two reasons: inaugurating development projects in J&K and meeting his Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the first time since the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, the Prime Minister wrote on X, “Leaving for Srinagar, where I will be taking part in two programmes. Later this evening, I will be at the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ programme, which focuses on youth-led development. Key projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore will be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover infrastructure, water supply, education and more. Tomorrow morning, I will take part in the Yoga Day programme in Srinagar.”

Hails voter turnout in Lok Sabha poll

  • Recalling former PM Vajpayee’s vision of insaaniyat, jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat, Modi said he was seeing the former’s dream being realised in today’s Kashmir
  • “In the Lok Sabha election, you have made democracy win, breaking voter turnout records of the past 30 to 40 years. It shows that the youth here have complete faith in democracy,” he said

Will punish terrorists

I assure the people of J&K that the enemies of J&K will be taught a lesson. We will leave no stone unturned to punish them. — Narendra Modi, PM

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Jammu #Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

2
Punjab

Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis

3
Chandigarh

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

4
Trending

Did Babar Azam get luxury car, houses abroad in return for Pakistan’s bad show in T20 World Cup?

5
Sports

Former India pacer David Johnson dies after falling from 4th-floor apartment; police probe on

6
Punjab

2-time councillor Surjit Kaur is SAD's pick for Jalandhar West bypoll

7
India

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

8
J & K

Day is not far when people of J-K will elect its own local government, says PM Modi; also warns terrorists

9
India

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 per cent to 65 per cent quota hike

10
Punjab

NIA arrests key operative linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist

Don't Miss

View All
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Top News

Kejriwal gets bail

Kejriwal gets bail

May be freed today | ED to file appeal | Victory of truth: A...

Paid ~32L for NEET paper, 4 Bihar students tell police

Paid Rs 32L for NEET paper, 4 Bihar students tell police

2 accused too confess to crime | Burnt papers found

‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’

‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’

Gaurav Yadav, Punjab DG

Komal’s brother fired at me too: Husband

Komal’s brother fired at me too: Husband

Says this wasn’t how love story was supposed to end

Seven-term MP Mahtab picked Pro tem Speaker

Seven-term MP Mahtab picked Pro tem Speaker


Cities

View All

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

BSF recovers two China-made drones in Punjab

Protest over frequent thefts in Tarn Taran

4 booked for duping five youth of Rs 34L on pretext of arranging job in Police Dept

Rs 5L fine recovered from 962 train passengers travelling sans tickets in Ferozepur division

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

Two top Chandigarh posts fall vacant

Power cuts wreak havoc in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: Now BJP seeks scrapping of Rs 7 cr plan to revamp cremation ground

Kejriwal gets bail

Kejriwal gets bail

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Burger King murder: Woman created fake social media handle to make contact with victim

Chilling murder inside Delhi's Burger King captured on CCTV; hitmen walked in as customers, fired at least 38 rounds

Delhi sees 22 heat-related deaths in 24 hours

SAD fields Surjit Kaur for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

2-time councillor Surjit Kaur is SAD's pick for Jalandhar West bypoll

Jalandhar West bypoll to witness triangular contest

Political activities to pick up pace

Channi meets Congress councillors to weigh byelection prospects

AAP protests irregularities in NEET exam

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Industry peeved over enhancement notices

Strengthen Sutlej embankments before rains, Moga DC appeals to Ludhiana counterpart

Jagraon farmer shuns paddy cultivation, incentivises diversification

Act tough against gangsters, drug smugglers: CP to officials

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute