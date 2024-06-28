Assembly poll: NC reaches out to voters in border areas

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 27

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has started preparation for the Assembly elections which are expected to take place in coming months.

As a part of this initiative, a day-long district-wise convention was held at the border village of Dewangarh in RS Pura. The convention was chaired by Rattan Lal Gupta, the provincial president of the party.

Naresh Bittu, district president of Jammu (rural), who organised the convention, apprised senior party functionaries regarding issues faced by residents in border areas.

These included the non-availability of basic amenities, unemployment, the lack of recruitment drives in belt forces, the dilapidated condition of bunkers, insufficient irrigation facilities for farmers, irregular power and water supply and the poor condition of local health centres.

Gupta criticised the UT administration and the BJP-led Central Government for not providing facilities to the border residents. He said they had failed to address their needs, especially of the farming community, which relies heavily on consistent power supply for irrigation and MSP of their products.

Gupta asserted that there was a lot of resentment among people against the BJP, which had failed to meet their expectations in the last 10 years. “The drastic decline in BJP’s vote share from 46.2 per cent to 24.36 per cent in the recent elections in J&K indicates a clear shift in public sentiment due to its anti-people policies,” he alleged.

He assured the people of the border area that the NC would once again form its own government and resolve all their key issues — including unemployment and regularisation of daily wagers — on a priority.

