Assets of 610 Kashmiri Pandits restored: MHA

New Delhi, February 9

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai today informed the Rajya Sabha that 610 Kashmiri Pandit migrant families’ land had been restored in the last five years. To ensure that they do not face any problem to gain custody of their properties, a portal has also been launched by the J&K administration, he said.

NC flags inflation, unemployment

Replying to a question, the Minister of State also contended that the Central Government had been taking various steps to ensure that such families could safely return to the Valley and earn their livelihood without any fear. “Under the J&K Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection & Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997, the district magistrates (DMs) of the concerned areas are the custodians of the immovable properties of migrants. The DMs are further empowered to take all steps for the preservation and protection of such properties,” the minister said.

“The government has taken several measures to rehabilitate the migrants. These include 3,000 state government jobs for the migrants under the Prime Minister’s Development Package-2015 at an outlay of Rs 1,080 crore,” he added.

Oppn not enemy: Farooq to Centre Thanking the government for repealing the farm laws, Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said the Centre should heed the Opposition advice on laws. “We are not your enemies. We will give you fine advice on governance and on taking the country forward,” the NC chief said in the Lok Sabha.

