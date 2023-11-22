At Khellani tunnel, DC inspects safety measures

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 21

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh visited the Khellani tunnel for a safety inspection. He inspected various aspects of the tunnel, including its structural integrity, ventilation systems, lighting facilities and other safety measures. He also reviewed the compliance status of the project with the specified standards and guidelines. The inspection was conducted in the wake of the Uttrakhand tunnel collapse where many workers have been stuck for days. He expressed satisfaction with the work done so far and appreciated the efforts of the construction team. He emphasised the importance of completing the project within the stipulated time frame while ensuring the quality of work.

The Khellani tunnel is a significant project of the National Highway-244, being executed by the NHIDCL in Doda and Kishtwar districts, aiming to improve connectivity and enable smoother transportation in the region. Once completed, the tunnel will provide a shorter and more efficient route for commuters, particularly during harsh weather conditions.

The DC assured that all necessary measures would be taken to expedite the construction work and ensure its timely completion. He also urged the authorities concerned to maintain quality control throughout the project to ensure a safe and durable tunnel for the benefit of the local community.

Sources said that an inspection for material being used in Zojila tunnel, which would connect Kashmir region with Ladakh, was held on routine basis. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) is looking after the construction of the tunnel.

