At LoC, BSF DG assesses operational readiness

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 9

The Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Nitin Agrawal, conducted a comprehensive assessment of the operational readiness of units stationed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the northern region of Bandipora, located in Kashmir.

A BSF spokesperson said Agrawal personally engaged with the troops and commended their unwavering commitment and dedication in the face of challenging terrains and severe weather conditions. The spokesperson stated that Nitin Agrawal undertook an inspection of the forward areas in Bandipore and evaluated the operational preparedness of the units stationed at the LoC.

During his interaction with the troops, he expressed his appreciation for their unyielding determination and devotion, particularly in navigating demanding terrain and harsh climatic conditions.

