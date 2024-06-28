At Pahalgam meet, Lieutenant Governor takes stock of preparations for Amarnath Yatra

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 27

Two days ahead of the Amarnath yatra, Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations of the pilgrimage at a high-level meeting at Pahalgam on Thursday.

Pilgrims throng a registration centre in Jammu on Thursday.

“The Lieutenant-Governor discussed the deployment of police and security personnel, doctors and nursing staff, duty officers, relief and rescue teams, and sanitation staff on the yatra routes,” a government spokesman said after the meeting.

“He issued directive for deputing dedicated officers who will look after the effective functioning of the facilities developed by their respective departments,” he added.

“Pilgrims are the brand ambassador of Jammu-Kashmir. Greater synergy between all stakeholder departments, police, security forces and service providers will ensure best arrangements for a hassle-free pilgrimage,” Sinha said.

Officials said substantial improvements had been made in terms of facilities for ensuring safe and smooth pilgrimage.

“The L-G emphasised on the need to provide adequate arrangements on the yatra route – including adequate stock of oxygen cylinders and deployment of ambulances and helicopters for any medical emergency,” the spokesman said.

He also took appraisal of track, lodging, electricity, water, communication, health, fire and emergency services. Later, the Lieutenant-Governor took stock of the facilities in place for the pilgrims at Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam.

The meeting was attended by Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag and senior officers of the SASB, security forces, civil and police administration.

The 52-day pilgrimage will commence on June 29 from two routes: the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal.

The yatra will conclude on August 19. The first batch of the yatra will leave Jammu base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for Kashmir

on Friday. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will flag-off the pilgrimage from Yatri Niwas amid high security arrangements.

