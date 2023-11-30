Atal Dulloo appointed J&K Chief Secretary

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 29

Atal Dulloo has been named the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, stepping into the role held by Arun Kumar Mehta, who is set to retire at the end of this month.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an official order confirming the appointment, stating that Atal Dulloo, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Union Territories cadre for Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory, will officially assume the position on December 1.

“Consequent upon the superannuation of Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, on November 30, 2023, and on repatriation from central deputation, Atal Dulloo is hereby appointed as Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, with effect from December 1, 2023, or from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later and until further orders,” it said.

Dulloo was repatriated to his Union Territories cadre on November 20 by the Central government, following his tenure as the Secretary of the Department of Border Management under the Home Ministry. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet sanctioned Dulloo’s return to his parent cadre in response to a request from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dulloo, a BTech by qualification from Jammu and Kashmir, is a recipient of state award for meritorious public service on Republic Day in 2013 and silver medal for successfully conducting assembly elections in the erstwhile state in 1996.

