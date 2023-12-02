Atal Dulloo takes over as J&K’s new Chief Secretary

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 1

Atal Dulloo, a 1989 batch IAS officer, on Friday joined back as the Chief Secretary of J&K after his brief stint in the Ministry of Home Affairs as the Secretary, Border Management.

Being an AGMUT cadre officer, Dulloo has served in J&K for most part of his service. He has earlier been a key person to successfully row the UT amid the lethal Covid-19 crisis as Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education.

Before going for the central deputation in June this year, Dulloo was serving in J&K as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department. He has been instrumental in devising of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), aiming at revolutionising the agriculture sector here and manifold increase in farmers income.

Dulloo has also served as deputy commissioner of key districts in the erstwhile state and has received many honours, including the state award for meritorious public service on Republic Day in 2013 and silver medal for successfully conducting Assembly elections in 1996.

He holds the distinction of being the first person from J&K to occupy the top slot in the UT’s bureaucracy since 2017, following BR Sharma’s tenure from 2015-17

Dulloo took a round of the secretariat campus and interacted with employees. He asked them to feel free to bring their issues either directly to his office or to the General Administration Department (GAD).

He encouraged them to be forthcoming about all such issues so that these are resolved on merit. He asked them about their work and allied facilities available to them or they want to have for smooth disbursement of their official business.

He even took note of the hygiene and renovation works going on at the secretariat. He directed to upkeep the premises aesthetically so that both employees and visitors have a pleasant experience.

#Jammu