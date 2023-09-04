Attack averted, IED detected in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 3

A major tragedy was averted after the Army detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in Rajouri on Sunday morning. The IED was planted inside a tiffin box. A road opening party of the Army detected it along the Jammu-Poonch National Highway.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, Defence PRO, said an input regarding a suspicious tiffin box, probably an IED, near a culvert near Narian on NH 144A was received at 4.45 am on Sunday.

Planted in tiffin box After getting information, three Army teams found the improvised explosive device planted inside a tiffin box along the Jammu-Poonch highway.

A bomb disposal team was moved to the location which successfully identified and destroyed the IED. The police have lodged a case.

He said three teams from the nearest Army camp were moved to the location and they established a motor vehicle check post at Kallar and Balavenue. Simultaneously, the police were informed and integrated into operation. A bomb disposal team was moved to the location which successfully identified and destroyed the IED at around 8.15 am.

The officials said the traffic on the busy highway remained suspended for over three hours following the detection of the IED, which was later destroyed in a controlled explosion without any damage.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on to identify and arrest the suspected terrorists who planted the IED on the highway with the intention to trigger an explosion, the officials added.

