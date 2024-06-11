Attack puts security forces on alert ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, June 10

The security forces, which were earlier relieved after the peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha polls in J&K, are again on toes after last evening’s terror attack on a pilgrim bus ahead of the Amarnath yatra, which is scheduled to begin from June 29.

While elaborate security arrangements are made for the pilgrimage every year, the Reasi attack has made it clear that the terrorists will not confine to attacking military vehicles and could launch attacks even on civilians, like they have in the past.

Even in May 2022, terrorists had used a sticky bomb, which detonated on a moving bus of pilgrims bound for Vaishno Devi, causing four casualties and injuring many others in Reasi. The cavalcades of Amarnath pilgrims traverse through multiple districts along the Jammu-Srinagar NH-44, which has forest areas on both sides. Security forces, including the CRPF, J&K Police and Army, hold area domination along the highway and other areas which are sensitive and could be used by ultras.

The security forces were already holding review meetings on the situation in different areas of both Kashmir and Jammu divisions even before the attack. A joint security review meeting was chaired by White Knight Corps GOC Lt General Navin Sachdeva in Jammu on June 8 to take stock of security arrangements for the Amaranth pilgrimage.

The meeting was attended by the ADGP Anand Jain, inspection general of CRPF, DIG BSF and officers of Central and intelligence agencies operating in J&K. On June 9, Central Kashmir DIG Rajiv Pandey and senior CRPF officials visited the Amarnath yatra base camp at Baltal and the yatra track from Domail to the holy cave.

Senior officials also held discussions regarding the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, which will start on June 29 and culminate on August 19. In July 2017, seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 15 injured when ultras attacked their bus near Anantnag.

In July 2006, five Amarnath pilgrims from Rajasthan were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Ganderbal. Amarnath pilgrims have been attacked by terrorists at the base camps of the yatra several times by Pakistan-backed terrorists. — OC

Attacks in the past

July 2017: Seven pilgrims killed, 15 injured when ultras attacked bus near Anantnag

July 2006: Five pilgrims from Rajasthan injured in grenade attack by terrorists in Ganderbal

