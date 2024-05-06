Attack shows terrorism not over in J&K: Farooq

PTI

Srinagar, May 5

NC chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack on am IAF convoy in Poonch and said the menace of terror was still alive in the Union Territory.

The former J&K Chief Minister said the BJP-led Centre’s claim that Article 370 was responsible for terrorism now stood exposed, reiterating his stand that only dialogue between India and Pakistan could end the threat in the region.

The NC leader said terror attacks like the one on the IAF convoy had been afflicting the region for the past many months. “Incidents have taken place in Rajouri, Surankote and other adjacent areas,” he said and paid his tributes to the dead and prayed for early recovery of the injured. As far as terrorism is concerned, he said the government claimed that Article 370 was responsible for it, but even after its abrogation, the terrorism was still there. “It is very important to consider the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” he said.

#Article 370 #BJP #Farooq Abdullah #Indian Air Force #Kashmir #Poonch #Srinagar