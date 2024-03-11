Attacked by stray dogs, 23 injured in Kupwara

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 10

Stray dogs attacked and injured 23 persons in Main Town Kupwara on Saturday, causing panic among locals. Residents said a group of stray dogs targeted people, resulting in multiple injuries. The victims were rushed to Sub District Hospital (SDH), Kupwara, for treatment. Dr Mohammad Shafi, Medical Superintendent of SDH Kupwara, said 23 people arrived with bites on their legs. According to the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, there have been 58,869 reported dog bite cases over the past decade. Srinagar city has been the worst affected.

