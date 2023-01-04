Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 4

With intelligence inputs indicating possible fresh attacks on civilians in the Jammu region, the Central Government has decided to move and deploy 18 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Poonch and Rajouri districts, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, eight CRPF companies will be deployed very soon from nearby locations of deployment in Jammu and Kashmir, while 10 CRPF companies are being rushed from Delhi.

The move followed a recent order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amidst intelligence input about attacks in the Jammu region, said the officials.

Six persons, including two children, were killed and many more injured in two separate terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

In the latest terror attack, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast took place in Rajouri’s Upper Dangri village on Monday morning.

ADGP Mukesh Singh cautioned people as another suspected IED was spotted in the area near Upper Dangri village, which is about eight kilometres from Rajouri town.

Nearly a dozen people reportedly injured in the two terror attacks by the terrorists since Sunday evening. The injured were being treated in Jammu hospital.

The Army and the CRPF have launched a massive search operation to nab the two “armed men” behind the attack at Upper Dangri village.

A team of NIA sleuths has also visited the village where security has been stepped up.