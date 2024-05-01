Attempt to erode J&K’s core identity, claims Mehbooba Mufti

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 30

Asking the National Conference and the Congress workers to rise above party politics and vote for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for larger cause, the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday said the PDP is the only party in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape that can provide a bulwark against what the party called “the current assault being launched on multiple fronts to erode Jammu and Kashmir's core identity.”

She said the workers of the National Conference and Congress should understand the gravity of the situation and support the PDP so that the people's just voice could reach the Parliament.

Mehbooba said, “Massive participation of people in her rallies is proof that PDP lives in people's hearts and represents their aspirations.”

She said the ongoing elections in Jammu and Kashmir were not for any post or any chair but the raison d'être of these polls was to send a strong voice to the Parliament that could represent the voice of the disenfranchised people of Jammu and Kashmir and tell it to the face of those at the helm that what was done on August 5, 2019, was wrong and whatever was snatched away from us must be returned with interest.

Mehbooba said,“The ongoing polls are about sending that voice to the Parliament that could expose those actions by virtue of which Jammu and Kashmir is being plundered of its rich wealth, its resources, its jobs, its lands, and more importantly its unique identity.”

"We will not allow that to happen at all costs. Parliament is the podium where we can make our voices heard and expose the wrongs committed against our people since 2019," Mehbooba added.

