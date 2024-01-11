Authorities thwart attempts to smuggle mobiles into jail

Jammu, January 10
The authorities have thwarted attempts by anti-national elements to smuggle mobile phones into the high-security Kot Bhalwal Jail on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.
Exploiting foggy weather conditions, the miscreants threw rubber balls carrying mobiles, leading to the successful recovery of three such phones, they said.
The incidents, occurring thrice in the past fortnight, took advantage of poor visibility caused by the foggy weather. “Three mobiles with SIM cards were retrieved after being thrown into the jail premises using rubber balls,” said a senior officer.
“This modus operandi, exploiting foggy conditions and poor visibility, has been adopted by the individuals attempting to introduce mobiles into the facility,” he added.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards this high-security jail, has increased the security in and around the premises.
Earlier in October last year, the CISF had taken over the security of Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu — a high-security jail housing over 900 prisoners, including dreaded militants of different outfits, both locals as well as foreigners.
